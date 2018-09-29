BUSINESS

Elon Musk settles fraud charge with SEC

EMBED </>More Videos

Elon Musk has agreed to settle a fraud charge with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the commission announced Saturday.

PALO ALTO, Calif. --
Elon Musk has agreed to settle a fraud charge with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the commission announced Saturday.

The settlements are subject to court approval and will result in "comprehensive corporate governance and other forms at Tesla-including Musk's removal as Chairman of the Tesla board-and the payment by Musk and Tesla of financial penalties." the commission wrote in a press release.

RELATED: Elon Musk shakes Tesla investors, fans of company with one tweet

The charge against Musk stemmed from a tweet he sent on August 7 that he could take the electric car company private at $420 per share, which was a substantial premium to its trading price at the time of the tweet.

Per the agreement, Elon Musk will step down as Tesla's Chairman to be replaced by an independent Chairman. Musk will be ineligible to be re-elected to the position for three years. Tesla will appoint two new independent directors to its board, establish a new committee of independent directors. Additional controls will be put in place to oversee Musk's communications.
RELATED: Tesla shake-up after CEO Elon Musk smokes marijuana during interview

Elon Musk and Tesla will each pay separate $20 million penalties, which will be distributed to harmed investors in a court-approved process.

"As a result of the settlement, Elon Musk will no longer be Chairman of Tesla, Tesla's board will adopt important reforms -including an obligation to oversee Musk's communications with investors-and both will pay financial penalties," added Steven Peikin, Co-Director of the SEC's Enforcement Division. "The resolution is intended to prevent further market disruption and harm to Tesla's shareholders," the release read.

For more stories related to Elon Musk, visit this page.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesselon muskteslalawsuitu.s. & worldSECPalo Alto
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Will Tesla be around for that much longer? Elon Musk, stock drops, Tweet scares
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Show More
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
Transgender student wants to run for homecoming queen, says principal wouldn't allow it
Soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo left off Portugal squad for upcoming matches
More News