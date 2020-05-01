business

Fine dining restaurant provides takeout to Oakhurst community

By
OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fine dining is on the move at Erna's Elderberry House in Oakhurst, as its entrees are delivered curbside.

"It's been amazing. It's allowed a lot of us to consider bringing back more team," said Carina Stephens, the general manager of Erna's Elderberry House and Chateau du Sureau.

Carina Stephens is the general manager of Erna's and the adjacent Chateau. The shelter in place forced them to shut their doors to international travelers and customers.

"We've been closed since March 20th in terms of in-dining options and letting guests come in. But on that same day, we decided it would be the best option to try to support the community in a time like this and stay open and offer things they couldn't get in a grocery store," Stephens said.

During the emergency order, they've been able to open for takeout.

They started offering essential boxes filled with produce and things like sourdough starter.

One chef is back in the kitchen cooking everything from appetizers to entrees, like their cast iron steak on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

People are encouraged to call ahead.

In the past, Erna's has been regarded as a romantic dining experience and special occasions spot. Stephens says that's just evolved.

"We had quite a few this week that were celebrating anniversaries. It was amazing to be able to give Them something special that they could come pick up, take home and enjoy and still have that occasion kind of with us." Stephens said.

When the tourism season is in full swing, Erna's employs about 50 people.

They're looking forward to having more staff members return and opening back up for business.

Erna's has also been able to give back to the community. Working with service organizations, they've fed meals to senior citizens, grocery store employees, and health care workers.

Next week they will be donating to teachers and staff members.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessoakhurstbusinesscoronavirusrestaurantcovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Gap reopening 800 stores in May
TX AG blasts judge for jailing Dallas salon owner
Dallas salon owner jailed for defying shutdown order
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
Jogger shot, killed by 2 men who mistook him for burglar
More TOP STORIES News