Fortnite and Nerf join forces; Blasters and Super Soakers coming soon

A classic toy company is teaming up with the maker of your kids' favorite video game with a fun, new way to play. (Credit: Hasbro)

A classic toy company is teaming up with the maker of your kids' favorite video game with a fun, new way to play.

Cary-based Epic Games, maker of Fortnite, has worked with Hasbro to make Nerf Fortnite Blasters and Super Soakers.

The Nerf Fortnite AR-L Elite Dart Blaster comes with a motorized shooting system and a 10-dart clip. It retails for about $50.

The Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker Water Blaster Pump Action gun holds up to 36 fluid ounces and costs around $20.

The Blasters are set to launch in March, and the Super Soakers will be available in May.

Preorders can be made now at Hasbro Pulse, Amazon, and Walmart.

A full list of guns can be seen online.
