Hours extended at several DMV locations

For some, getting to the DMV during the week is a major challenge.Even for those who can make it, there may be some extremely long waits.In an effort to cut down on wait times and let employees catch up on work--the DMV picked 40 locations across the state for Saturday service.Alice Miller jumped at the opportunity to renew her license at the olive avenue location Saturday morning."I mean for the whole state. I mean it had to happen. Some people can't make it during the week, you know, and I could barely make it today," said Miller."Customer service is a dying art and realistically DMV has taken some hits on customer service. It appears to me that they're trying to improve their customer service by being open at hours that are more convenient for the public," said Robert Oliver.The Clovis DMV is also now open on Saturdays.Both locations will be open next Saturday, and then starting in July, they will be open the first and third Saturdays of the month.Appointments are not needed but are recommended.Drivers should know that behind the wheel exams are not offered on Saturdays.