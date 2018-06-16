DMV

Hours extended at several DMV locations

EMBED </>More Videos

The DMV has picked 40 locations across the state for Saturday service. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
For some, getting to the DMV during the week is a major challenge.

Even for those who can make it, there may be some extremely long waits.

In an effort to cut down on wait times and let employees catch up on work--the DMV picked 40 locations across the state for Saturday service.

Alice Miller jumped at the opportunity to renew her license at the olive avenue location Saturday morning.

"I mean for the whole state. I mean it had to happen. Some people can't make it during the week, you know, and I could barely make it today," said Miller.

"Customer service is a dying art and realistically DMV has taken some hits on customer service. It appears to me that they're trying to improve their customer service by being open at hours that are more convenient for the public," said Robert Oliver.

The Clovis DMV is also now open on Saturdays.

Both locations will be open next Saturday, and then starting in July, they will be open the first and third Saturdays of the month.

Appointments are not needed but are recommended.

Drivers should know that behind the wheel exams are not offered on Saturdays.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessDMVfresno centralFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DMV
California to audit DMV amid hourslong wait times, outages
Clovis, Fresno, Fresno North DMV computer problems may affect transactions
DMV may have botched 23,000 voter registrations
Secret DMV office in California's capitol building serves lawmakers and staffers
Lawmakers to question DMV about long lines, meanwhile DMV announces new efforts to help
More DMV
BUSINESS
'Crazy Go Nuts' for this Fowler nut business
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News