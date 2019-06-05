ABC30.com Original

Lanna Coffee providing water for Northern Thailand with every bag sold

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Downtown Fresno coffee business wants you to make a difference every time you have your morning cup of joe.

"We believe the products we buy have the opportunity to change the world," said Lanna Coffee Co. CEO Bryan Feil.

The coffee company near the corner of Broadway and Ventura in Downtown Fresno has been operating for about nine years. Feil took over the operation four years ago.

The company, which sells whole bean and ground coffee for use at home or work, sources it's coffee from villages in Northern Thailand. Coffee is a cash crop, meaning farming it can take farmers above the poverty line, Feil said.

"I met a coffee farmer who produces three sacks of coffee, and we purchase 600 a year, but those three sacks are literally able to take him out of the poverty line," Feil said.

The area Lanna pulls from envelopes 20 villages and 400 families. In addition to helping farmers with jobs, Lanna also has an annual water project that every bag of coffee sold helps to fund.

"So here in April, we'll provide $13,000 to fund a water project... but what's amazing is that money will create 300,000 gallons of water a year for 20 years."

"$13,000, that's nothing to Americans, but that changes a community's life for decades," he said.

Lanna Coffee can be found for sale at numerous locations including the North Fresno Costco, Vons and Whole Foods, and it's also featured at Batter Up, Benaddiction and The Revue.

The company also recently introduced an online subscription program for customers. For more information on the company and their products, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresno downtownabc30.com originalcoffee
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC30.COM ORIGINAL
Recovering addicts helping Fresno's addicted at CAP
Nearly one million pounds of food saved through UC Merced program
At 78 years old, Merced man still pushing the limits as drag racer
After caring for cemetery for decades, Madera couple looking to pass the torch
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Show More
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
Crews douse fire near Highway 180 in Fresno
Police: Drunk driver crashes into 3 parked cars in Madera
California teens confess to fatally stabbing policeman: Investigators
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
More TOP STORIES News