Last call bill to be revived and would be tested out in 9 CA cities if approved

In an effort to test the 4 a.m. closing times at bars in nine California cities, including some the Southland, the Let Our Communities Adjust Late Night Act is expected to be reintroduced Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES --
The Let Our Communities Adjust Late-Night Act is expected to be reintroduced Tuesday in an effort to test the 4 a.m. closing times at bars in nine California cities, including some in the Southland.

Some of the cities that would test the late closing time in Southern California would be Los Angeles, West Hollywood, Long Beach, Coachella, Cathedral City and Palm Springs. Cities that participate in the proposal would create their own rules.

Supporters said the extra hours will boost business and culture.

Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a version of the bill earlier this year, saying it would add "two more hours of mayhem" and increase drunk driving.
