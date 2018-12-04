COMMUNITY

Local coffee shop creates special blend to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

EMBED </>More Videos

Local coffee shop creates special blend to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you're looking to give back this holiday season, there are plenty of ways to help kids in need in the Valley.

Local businesses are coming together over a cup of coffee with a greater cause.

Lanna Coffee Company roasts coffee beans from their downtown Fresno location everyday.

This season they're giving back with a special blend benefiting Valley Children's healthcare.

"Why not have a product that not only gives back to the families who grew the coffee in Thailand, but back to our local community here. So it's creating a win win for all those involved," said Bryan Feil, Lanna Coffee Co. CEO.

The coffee is available online and at a stand at Valley Children's.

Small businesses are also coming together to help you do Christmas shopping for a cause. The dreamer co-op takes place Saturday Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Lanna Coffee

"It's going to be a fun assortment of things anywhere from leather goods to we're going to be doing live printing. We'll have a beehive and braid bar so you can get your hair done. We're going to have a local brewmaster come and they're going to be doing their beers. We're going to have lots of good," said Alana Little, Dreamer co-op organizer.

About 20 plus small businesses will be on hand.

Proceeds will benefit Fresno non-profit able advocates, which provides services and equipment to children with special needs.

"We provide the equipment that they need to transport to school, they need to take their first steps, to safely bathe their children. It's everyday equipment that makes life easier," said Katrina Oh, Able Advocates founder.

Advocates say it means a lot to have others give back.

If you stop at Starbucks for a latte, you could also help a foster care child in need. Trees area set up with the gift requests for children in Fresno County.

"It means a lot to us. A lot of kids come from underprivileged homes and don't necessarily have had a Christmas in the past," said Richard Lazaro Alonso, Aspiranet Community Advocate.

The deadline to donate is by Dec. 20.

Whether it's drinking of coffee, picking a name off a tree or shopping locally, these efforts big or small can help kids in the Valley this Christmas season.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscommunitydonationssmall businesscoffeeValley childrens hospitalFresno
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY
Many get in the holiday spirit at Fiesta Navidena
96th annual Christmas Tree Lane opens for Valley natives, newcomers to enjoy
Backstage with Lion King cast members
Livingstone's may reopen next week, 2 years after arson attack
More community
BUSINESS
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Dairy farmers mix in family roots to spin out Italian gelato in Tulare County
Will these pillows make you sleep better?
Marriott International announces security breach that could impact 500 million guests
More Business
Top Stories
Crowd of supporters shows up for Hanford Police Chief's last chemo treatment
State takes over Merced insurance company unable to pay out claims after Camp Fire
Atwater man uses Fortnite among other apps to sexually exploit children
Woman accused of Tower District hit and run out on bail, police still searching for assailant
Selma Police arrest two suspects for kidnapping 6-month old baby
Uncovered documents connect several people to deadly Gavin Gladding hit-and-run
Special election to fill Borgeas' seat to cost $250,000
'Toys For Tots' collecting toys for 50,000 children in Fresno County
Show More
George HW Bush funeral: How, when to watch
Baby's ashes stolen during burglary at Texas home
Using music to fight dementia
Holiday Credit Cards
9-year-old gets town to end ban on snowball fights
More News