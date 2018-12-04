Local coffee shop creates special blend to benefit Valley Children's Hospital

If you're looking to give back this holiday season, there are plenty of ways to help kids in need in the Valley.Local businesses are coming together over a cup of coffee with a greater cause.Lanna Coffee Company roasts coffee beans from their downtown Fresno location everyday.This season they're giving back with a special blend benefiting Valley Children's healthcare."Why not have a product that not only gives back to the families who grew the coffee in Thailand, but back to our local community here. So it's creating a win win for all those involved," said Bryan Feil, Lanna Coffee Co. CEO.The coffee is available online and at a stand at Valley Children's.Small businesses are also coming together to help you do Christmas shopping for a cause. The dreamer co-op takes place Saturday Dec. 8, from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. at Lanna Coffee"It's going to be a fun assortment of things anywhere from leather goods to we're going to be doing live printing. We'll have a beehive and braid bar so you can get your hair done. We're going to have a local brewmaster come and they're going to be doing their beers. We're going to have lots of good," said Alana Little, Dreamer co-op organizer.About 20 plus small businesses will be on hand.Proceeds will benefit Fresno non-profit able advocates, which provides services and equipment to children with special needs."We provide the equipment that they need to transport to school, they need to take their first steps, to safely bathe their children. It's everyday equipment that makes life easier," said Katrina Oh, Able Advocates founder.Advocates say it means a lot to have others give back.If you stop at Starbucks for a latte, you could also help a foster care child in need. Trees area set up with the gift requests for children in Fresno County."It means a lot to us. A lot of kids come from underprivileged homes and don't necessarily have had a Christmas in the past," said Richard Lazaro Alonso, Aspiranet Community Advocate.The deadline to donate is by Dec. 20.Whether it's drinking of coffee, picking a name off a tree or shopping locally, these efforts big or small can help kids in the Valley this Christmas season.