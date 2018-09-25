MARIJUANA

Merced pot business takes over beloved indoor soccer location, sparks outrage

EMBED </>More Videos

The City of Merced recently approved marijuana businesses to operate within the city now outrage is growing because one of the approved locations is a beloved indoor soccer facilit

By
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) --
The City of Merced recently approved marijuana businesses to operate within the city now outrage is growing because one of the approved locations is a beloved indoor soccer facility.

The city made the decision last month but the property owner signed the application back in April.

The business owner currently in the space had no clue.

The City of Merced is responsible for notifying register "property" owners" within a 300 foot radius of the facility when decisions like this are made.

But business owners who rent those properties are not required to be informed.
The Merced Indoor Sports Center has been home to Fernando Aguilera's soccer league for years. He rents the facility.

Aguilera said he only found out last week, following the Merced Council's decision and still he has not received written notice of when he has to vacate.

The property will soon become a site for growing, manufacturing and distributing marijuana.

According to the City's director of development services the application process for Organic Trichome Incorporated was approved by the planning commission after a background check and a review of security protocol.

They did send notifications to registered property owners around the facility.

"They don't understand the impact the big impact for thousands and thousands of kids, adults that come here," Aguilera said.

The city said they value their relationship with Aguilera and hope to find him a new permanent location.

The property owner told Action News by phone that he too is trying to help the indoor soccer club find a new location.
Aguilera said he wants to find a way to either reverse the decision or at least be heard by the city council.

He's planning a march before Monday's meeting starting on Main Street at 5 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanabusinessrental propertyMerced
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MARIJUANA
Three Visalia smoke shops busted for selling marijuana, pot products
Pot brownies given to students for homecoming votes, police say
LAX will allow passengers to carry pot
Mainstream markets in Valley selling out of CBD
More marijuana
BUSINESS
At least 2,500 Marriott workers on strike in SF, San Jose
New shop 1418 Fulton Daily Market opens in downtown Fresno
Celebrity Chef hopes to bring new life to Downtown Fresno
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's SF headquarters
Toys 'R' Us cancels bankruptcy auction
More Business
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News