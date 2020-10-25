Business

New boutique for handmade bath products opens in Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You can find a new way to pamper yourself in Clovis as a new locally owned boutique, specializing in handmade bath products, is celebrating their grand opening.

The mother/daughter team of owners picked up the craft as a hobby then started selling at local farmer's markets and on Instagram.

While COVID-19 put business plans on hold for many people, this trio managed to turn the pandemic into a way to help their business flourish.

Now with a storefront on Clovis Ave., you can try out their product line including bath bombs, shower steamers, body scrubs, artisan soaps, and everything in between.

Their mission is to create high-quality, eye-catching products that provide a luxurious experience after every use.

"It's all 100 percent hand-made; they're designed based on the scent, the fragrance," says Syuzanna Hakobyan. "We try to keep the ingredients minimal, try to avoid all of the harmful stuff that you find in other products."

Some of the best-sellers are the whipped scrubs and butters they have.

SoapCute California's online shop is on their website and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessclovisbath productsbusiness
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
PG&E Power Shutoffs force some foothill schools to close Monday
Buchanan High School wrestling coach facing felony DUI charges
Fresno first responders seeing surge in call as violence continues
Two people stabbed during fight in Avenal, one severely injured
65-year-old woman hit and killed by car in central Fresno
Man shot and killed in NE Fresno identified
Fresno State loses to Hawaii 34-19 in season opener, begins season 0-1
Show More
Pope names 13 new cardinals, includes 1st Black U.S. prelate
Creek Fire: 365,714 acres burned, 61% contained
VP Pence's chief of staff, top adviser both test positive for coronavirus
Bulldog Breakdown: Analyzing Fresno State's season opener
Creek Fire: Halloween fun in Auberry to help those impacted by flames
More TOP STORIES News