COFFEE

New Dutch Bros opens in Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Coffee addicts and coffee lovers are in for a treat. Dutch Bros just opened its second coffee house located in Northwest Fresno on Palm and Herndon Avenues.

The line was out the door for the grand opening.

To celebrate the newest stand, there is a $2 special on all 16-ounce drinks.

All of the proceeds will go to Valley Children's Hospital.

"We just think they do such a tremendous for this community and all over Fresno County and beyond," said Co-owner Genesis Wilson.

The $2 drink special ends tonight at 10 p.m.

The owner also says this location is providing 50 people with jobs.
