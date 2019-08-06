business

New website allows people to own farmland without all the hard work

By
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley farmer wants to help others own a piece of a farm, without all the work.

Things are shaking at this Kings County orchard, as almonds fall from their trees.

"It's very hard to be a farmer unless you have a lot of money. I wanted a way for regular people to own farmland and make money off of it," said FarmFundr CEO Brandon Silveira.

FarmFundr is a crowdfunding website that allows people to invest in agriculture.

"For about $30,000 you can own a share of an almond orchard which comes out to just under an acre and we farm the ground or we hire a farmer and when we get the crops off that profit is yours," said Silveira.

This 20-acre piece of property already has a handful of investors hoping to reap the benefits of this harvest.

Silveira says people can be involved in the farm as much as they want from daily updates to how the price is going.

In addition to almonds, FarmFundr has added row crops, pistachio development and next a vineyard for people to invest in.

Silveira says being online has helped.

"We've got to be on social media: Instagram, Facebook, which has been cool because people like our content," said Silveira.

Investors from the east to the west coast have joined in.

While the hope is to make money, it is possible to suffer a loss.

"That loss does carry over to the investors on their tax returns. The LLC would take a loss, but because we're not holding any debt on the property it's very hard in this environment to lose money," said Silveira.

Silveira says this year's harvest looks positive and will benefit investors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesskings countybusinessagriculturecrowdfundinginvestingfarming
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Stocks plunge on Wall Street as US-China trade war escalates
Fresno business focusing on team building with a few interesting twists
Sony developing wearable 'air conditioner' to keep cool
'Lion King' reigns above box office for second week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Friends, coworkers mourn loss of couples killed in wrong-way crash
President Trump addresses weekend's shootings in El Paso, Dayton
Four people arrested after brawl inside Visalia restaurant
Trump suggests red flag laws, but gun rights advocates dislike the original
Son of parents killed in wrong-way crash speaks out
El Paso shooting death toll rises to 22
Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting leaves 9 dead, 37 injured
Show More
Extreme home makeover: More surprises for CAL FIRE captain given new home
Target hiring for multiple positions at stores across the Valley
Man dies after crashing into big rig on Highway 198 in Kings County
59 shot, 7 fatally in Chicago weekend shootings
New home revealed to Clovis family by 'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition'
More TOP STORIES News