Caltrans has announced the northbound Clinton Avenue overpass along Highway 99 will re-open.The overpass was demolished last spring and rebuilt because of the High-Speed Rail Project.The on-ramp at Golden State Boulevard will close for two months.A detour is being set up to help drivers traveling on McKinley Avenue and Golden State Boulevard--access the Clinton Avenue overpass through West Avenue.Work for this entire project is expected to be completed in January.