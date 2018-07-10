VISALIA

Old Visalia Mall bank will be demolished, replaced with new building

An old bank and seasonal Halloween store that's part of the Visalia Mall will soon transform into something new. (KFSN)

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) --
An old bank and seasonal Halloween store that's part of the Visalia Mall will soon transform into something new.

"I was shocked," mall patron Brittney Krum said. "I didn't know they were going to knock the building down, but it's nice that they're going to be building something new."

Visalia Mall General Manager Rick Feder says the building hasn't been the right fit for a retailer.

But now someone is interested in the space, so it will be demolished within the next few weeks.

The new 5,000 square-foot building will be under construction by the beginning of 2019.

Feder says the project falls in line with the mall's goal of connecting with customers through entertainment such as their new Food Truck Fridays event, restaurants like Blaze Pizza, and new retail additions like Macy's Backstage, the store's second-floor outlet.

"It creates excitement," Feder said. "It keeps customers at the mall longer and engaged for a longer period of time. It's all giving back to the customers what they want."

Feder can't say who the new tenant or tenants are just yet, even though he knows there are passionate opinions about what retailer or restaurant should open here.

"I think it'd be nice to see a Chick-fil-A here just because there isn't one in Visalia and I really like them," Krum said.

Javi's Tacos is under construction inside the mall food court.
