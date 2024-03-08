Visalia's Plaza Park Raceway kicks off new season with new owners

A ribbon cutting on Thursday morning marked the start of a new era for Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia.

A ribbon cutting on Thursday morning marked the start of a new era for Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia.

A ribbon cutting on Thursday morning marked the start of a new era for Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia.

A ribbon cutting on Thursday morning marked the start of a new era for Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A ribbon cutting on Thursday morning marked the start of a new era for Plaza Park Raceway in Visalia.

New owners Jake Hagopian and Jason Meyers have struck a ten-year partnership with the city as the track's new contracted promoters.

Their proposal was the only one submitted in the Fall of 2023 when the facility was put up for public bid, saving it from a possible shutdown.

Jake and Jason's company, One-Four Promotions, will be leading the business and focusing on track renovations.

"We are hoping that we can expand our horizons and give people the opportunity to want to come here and experience the love, excitement, and entertainment that racing is," says Jake.

Jake grew up on this nationally recognized race track and made a professional career out of racing.

His late father, Mark Hagopian, was also a micro-sprint racer.

An annual race takes place to honor his life.

Mark's legacy also lives on through Jake and his children.

"Looking back now, I see my son in those same situations, and I think to myself, he will remember this for the rest of his life, and we really wanna put a lot of emphasis on the family value of being a part of this raceway," mentions Jake.

The new owners also hope to bring other live entertainment events to the property in the coming years.

They say they've had full support from city leaders who recognize the great potential economic impact.

"More dollars being spent impacts our economy, but more importantly, it provides another form of recreation for our residents. It brings more people into our community, shopping at our local restaurants and staying in our hotels. It's just a place to come and have a good time," says Brian Poochigian, the Mayor of the City of Visalia.

Jake and Jason will focus on local outreach and sharing the love of racing on a larger scale.

"I was able to make a professional career out of motorsports because of this place, and many of my friends and many other individuals have done the same along the way, and we wanna make sure that doesn't change," Jake mentions.

If you're excited for the new racing season- you won't have to wait too long. The first race kicks off tomorrow evening at 5:30

Tickets are $15 per adult, $8 for seniors and students

Kids under five and military members are free. Pit passes are also available for $30.

For news updates, follow Kassandra Gutierrez on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.