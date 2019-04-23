PG&E

PG&E asks California for higher rates, profits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- California utility Pacific Gas & Electric Corp. is asking state regulators for another increase in rates and profits, saying it's needed for wildfire safety and to attract investment as the utility goes through bankruptcy.

The Sacramento Bee reports Monday that the request and a previous one could result in average PG&E customer bills rising more than $22 a month for electricity and natural gas.

PG&E spokeswoman Lynsey Paulo said Monday's filing with the California Public Utilities Commission reflects the utility's financial predicament and the need to invest in wildfire safety.

The request is likely to upset some lawmakers who are already upset with the utility's role in deadly wildfires of 2017 and 2018.

Utility consumer advocate Mark Toney called PG&E's request outrageous.
