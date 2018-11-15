PG&E stocks drop, concern grows over the utility company’s ability to pay potential claims

Concern is mounting among investors that PG&E doesn't have resources to pay all the potential claims from victims, if the utility is found responsible for the Camp Fire.PG&E stock has lost over half its value in the last five days of trading.It dropped 22-percent on Wednesday.The utility company says its insurance coverage falls short of mounting claims.In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, PG&E says its insurance coverage doesn't begin to cover existing and future liability claims.After borrowing over $3 billion in lines of credit and short-term loans, it now has about $3.4 billion in cash on hand and one-point-four billion dollars in insurance coverage.But that's still $5 billion short of the $10 billion in claims already filed in connection with last year's wildland fires.That doesn't include the potential for claims for the Camp Fire, for which a cause has not yet been determined.