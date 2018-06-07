MADE IN THE VALLEY

Product Incubator Shop launches in Downtown Fresno

It may not look like much now, but a space in the old Peerless building will soon be filled with creativity, innovation, and equipment. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
It may not look like much now, but a space in the old Peerless building will soon be filled with creativity, innovation, and equipment like 3D printers and custom manufacturing machines.

"I really think of incredible possibilities," said Mark Jackson. Jackson is Executive Director of the Product incubator or Pi shop off Broadway and Amador.

"The purpose for the Pi Shop is to provide all those resources, all those mentors, facilities, and tools that are helpful for people that are developing products to take their businesses from a concept all the way to manufacturing. And do it in a reasonable way so they're not strapped for cash," Jackson said.

Jackson runs Blue Dolphin Design and Engineering in Madera. The scope of work they've done is impressive-- from the hair accessory Bump It to everyday inventions.

"We've done drip irrigation design of drip irrigation products for rain drip that's right here in town. They sell the products in Lowe's and Home Depot. We've done work for light racing on vehicles for the US Air Force. We've done work for Sunrise Medical," Jackson said.

At the Pi Shop, they will use their experience to help entrepreneurs make their idea a reality. The coworking space will be set up like a gym membership, you pay monthly to use the space and the resources like a 3D printer.

"This area is underutilized and underappreciated for the talent we have here, and the proof will be businesses that incubate in this space and what they accomplish," Jackson said.

The concepts could produce jobs here in the Valley. The Pi Shop is expected to open in August.
