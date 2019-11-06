Sears closing Fresno, Visalia locations during new round of closures

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Longtime Sears shoppers are looking for bargains now that two local stores are closing in the Valley while reminiscing about a time when the legendary story was the major retailer.The latest round of closures includes 140 locations. The store in Manchester Center in central Fresno and the Visalia Sears are on the list.Founded in 1893, Sears survived over 125 years of ups and downs but has struggled like many other retailers in the age of online shopping.Customers who've shopped for generators are sad to see Sears go."Sears has been around here forever, and they've got good products. Gosh, I wish this was not true," said shopper Lionel Sierra.Manchester Center's general manager says even though Sears is closing, the center is looking at the opportunity to attract more well-known retailers for space.At this point, the store in Clovis is not affected and will remain open.Employees of the impacted stores were notified on Tuesday. The final day of business for the Central Fresno and Visalia locations has not yet been announced.