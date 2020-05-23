Some 'stage 3' businesses opening in Tulare County

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clarification: Gather Salon and Fit Body Boot Camp, shown in the video above, remain closed for business.-------------------------On Friday, Action News asked California Governor Gavin Newsom what action the state would take against Tulare County, where supervisors on Tuesday voted to advance to stage 3 of the state's plan to reopen businesses without approval.The governor didn't describe any specific consequences, but said he doesn't aim to be punitive, and has deep admiration and respect for the elected officials of Tulare County."As they are well aware, we are working collaboratively with them, but they want to go deeper into the next phase against the advice of a lot of our health officials," Newsom said.Tulare County says businesses in stage 3, which include those in the personal care category like gyms and hair salons, can now reopen.Most are choosing not to.But some plan to, like Evolutions Gym in Tulare, and some already have.A Tulare County hair salon opened even before the controversial vote by supervisors.The owner said they're operating far below capacity and taking numerous safety precautions, but have served many essential workers since reopening - including healthcare workers."They leave here with the biggest smile on their face, so happy, thanking us," she said. "They're so generous, you know. They appreciate what we're doing."She knows she risks being warned - or worse, having action taken against her license - if the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology finds out she's open.But she said she and the other stylists who rent space from her need to make ends meet."I'm going to lose my livelihood. So what's the difference if I have a license if I don't have a business?" she said.