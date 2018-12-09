CONSUMER WATCH

Walgreens partners with FedEx to launch next-day delivery service

Walgreens pharmacy has announced it's launching a next-day drug delivery service.

The drugstore will partner with FedEx for Walgreens Express.

You'll have to pay a five-dollar fee and place your order by four p-m on weekdays to get your prescriptions by the next day.

And in some cities you'll be able to get same-day delivery.

The Walgreen's announcement comes after CVS Health recently started a similar service.
