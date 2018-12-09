Walgreens pharmacy has announced it's launching a next-day drug delivery service.
The drugstore will partner with FedEx for Walgreens Express.
You'll have to pay a five-dollar fee and place your order by four p-m on weekdays to get your prescriptions by the next day.
And in some cities you'll be able to get same-day delivery.
The Walgreen's announcement comes after CVS Health recently started a similar service.
Walgreens partners with FedEx to launch next-day delivery service
CONSUMER WATCH
More consumer watch
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News