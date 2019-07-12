Walmart hiring 100 drivers to help Porterville and Sacramento distribution centers

walmart

Walmart hiring 200 drivers to help Porterville and Sacramento distribution centers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Walmart is looking for drivers to help out at its Porterville and Sacramento distribution centers.

Walmart says it will hire nearly 100 drivers for the offices, making up half of the 200 drivers hired for its Nevada and California offices combined.

It says drivers that are hired will qualify for the company's recently announced driver pay increase.

Drivers can earn up to $87,500 in their first year of employment with an all-in rate of nearly 89 cents per mile.

Drivers can earn up to 21 days of Paid Time Off in their first year and have access to company benefits on the first day.

If you are interested in applying, visit drive4walmart.com.
