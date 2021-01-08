Cabinet company build new Clovis facility and looking to hire

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Cabinets are being created inside Cabinet Connection's new facility in Clovis."We took the plunge and decided to give back to the economy and consolidate all three of our separate, let's call businesses into one building where everybody can come and actually work together as a family and not have to bounce around from one building to another," said Chris Falk, vice president of Cabinet Connection.Falk showed Action News inside the 84,000 square foot building. It has room for their showroom, manufacturing and storage.The company is thankful to be busy at work building cabinets during the pandemic.About 130 people currently work in Clovis, and they're hiring."If you're looking for work, come and see us. We're hiring about as fast as we can. Because believe it or not, the industry of multi-family projects is sky rocketing right now and a lot of people are relocating to the Valley from urban cities," Falk said.Employees build cabinets for hospitals and homes, making them an essential industry.The company has invested in new technology to help them build cabinets.The city of Clovis says this new building is positive news during the pandemic."To us, the bigger story is that manufacturing is alive and well in Clovis, in the Central valley, the Fresno metro and the and state," said Andy Haussler, director of Clovis Economic Development.They're creating jobs and making an economic impact in Clovis.Cabinet Connection was started in 1982 by Falk's father. He says this new building took years of hard work and savings."It's a really nice feeling to drive into this new facility, which is state of the art. It's like getting a new car, but the new car smell doesn't disappear. it's here now, and I get to live it and love it," Falk said.A new building that three generations of the family are proud to be a part of.To keep up with growth, Cabinet Connections is hiring. They're looking for positions ranging from sales to manufacturing.