California's drought, heat waves causing lower citrus yield, smaller fruit

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Don't be surprised if the citrus you find at the grocery store this season is smaller than in years past.Growers say early navel varieties generally are running smaller this year, putting a premium on larger offerings.Matt Fisher, a Central California farmer who has citrus groves from Orange Cove to Bakersfield, said multiple factors come into play, including the state's ongoing drought and triple-digit heat waves."It's one of those seasons where you're fighting every single day to make sure you have supply," Fisher said.The heat causes trees to shut down, resulting in a smaller crop.Meanwhile, a survey of state citrus growers shows the costs of bringing citrus to market have jumped 19% since early 2020.Factors impacting those costs include ballooning costs of surface water and increased expenses for fuel and fertilizer.