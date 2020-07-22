Gov. Newsom to provide update on COVID-19 response as CA surpasses NY in cases

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom will provide an update on the state's response to COVID-19 as California's coronavirus cases surpassed New York state as the most in the nation on Wednesday.
According to data from John's Hopkins University, California has about 1,200 more positive cases than New York.
The state's COVID-19 cases have continued to surge over the last several weeks, resulting in Gov. Newsom issuing rollbacks in reopening efforts and even tighter restrictions for counties on the state's monitoring list for worsening COVID-19 spread.
However, on Monday, the governor said that some personal care services, including hair salons, are allowed to operate outdoors.
Schools on the state's watch list were also told to keep their campuses closed at the start of the academic year. Schools in Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Merced and Madera counties are affected by the order.
The State Secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, warned during his briefing on Tuesday that Californians are "in this for the long run" when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.
The state has stepped up its efforts to reduce the backlog of testing and test results. Counties across the Valley have continued to add new COVID-19 testing sites throughout the pandemic.
We will be streaming the governor's briefing at 12 p.m. Check back here to watch it live.
