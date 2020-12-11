SAN FRANCISCO -- California has broken a single-day record for new coronavirus cases Friday, as an additional 35,468 people are reported positive.
That brings the state's seven-day average of new cases to 22,456 people per day. That's a new COVID-19 infection more than every four seconds.
RELATED: Central CA COVID-19 updates: Latest ICU capacities, stay-home order restrictions
California broke a second and third coronavirus record Friday for the most number of patients hospitalized, 12,013, and for the highest number of patients in intensive care, 2,669.
The state's intensive care capacity continues to grow more critical.
MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
The San Joaquin Valley is facing the biggest threat of overloaded ICUs. As of Friday, the region only has 4.5% of intensive care beds free, up from Thursday's report of 1.9%.
On Thursday, the Fresno City Council declared a state of emergency due to insufficient ICU beds and medical personnel in the county.
The Northern California region had 26.6% remaining capacity, Sacramento was at 14.8%, the Bay Area had 16.7% and Southern California was at 6.2%.
On Thursday, the state broke a record for the most coronavirus deaths in a single day. The total death toll so far in California is 20,622 lives lost.
Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said Friday's total COVID-19 cases was 35,648, which was incorrect and has since been corrected.
For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
California breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day as crisis reaches new peak
CA recorded the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations and ICU patients in a single day
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News