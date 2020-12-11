Coronavirus California

California breaks 3 coronavirus records in 1 day as crisis reaches new peak

CA recorded the highest number of new cases, hospitalizations and ICU patients in a single day
By
SAN FRANCISCO -- California has broken a single-day record for new coronavirus cases Friday, as an additional 35,468 people are reported positive.

That brings the state's seven-day average of new cases to 22,456 people per day. That's a new COVID-19 infection more than every four seconds.

RELATED: Central CA COVID-19 updates: Latest ICU capacities, stay-home order restrictions

California broke a second and third coronavirus record Friday for the most number of patients hospitalized, 12,013, and for the highest number of patients in intensive care, 2,669.

The state's intensive care capacity continues to grow more critical.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The San Joaquin Valley is facing the biggest threat of overloaded ICUs. As of Friday, the region only has 4.5% of intensive care beds free, up from Thursday's report of 1.9%.

On Thursday, the Fresno City Council declared a state of emergency due to insufficient ICU beds and medical personnel in the county.

The Northern California region had 26.6% remaining capacity, Sacramento was at 14.8%, the Bay Area had 16.7% and Southern California was at 6.2%.

On Thursday, the state broke a record for the most coronavirus deaths in a single day. The total death toll so far in California is 20,622 lives lost.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this story said Friday's total COVID-19 cases was 35,648, which was incorrect and has since been corrected.

For more news coverage on the coronavirus and COVID-19 go to ABC30.com/coronavirus
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomrecordbay areacoronavirus californiacoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
167 cited in SoCal after deputies break up underground party
SoCal city looking into $4 an hour hazard pay for grocery, pharmacy workers
ICU capacities for Central California counties
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News