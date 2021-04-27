GRANITE BAY, Calif. -- A dry Folsom Lake now has waves of bright, purple wildflowers swaying in the breeze. But the beauty comes with a gloomier sign.
The super bloom of lupine that blankets the Beeks Bight nature area in Granite Bay, north of Sacramento, is a reminder of how low lake levels have gotten in California.
RELATED: Fire season already? 85% of CA is in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought, latest numbers show
The flowers have bloomed in the lake basin due to historically low rainfall, now sprouted in spots that usually sees bright blue lake water.
RELATED: Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency in 2 California counties
Even so, visitors have flocked to the nature area, awed by the unexpectedly stunning sight. The lupine super bloom is expected to last a couple of weeks. Entry to the Beeks Bight nature area costs $12.
Sierra foothill wildflower super bloom of lupine brings ominous warning for low lake levels
NATURE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News