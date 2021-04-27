Sierra foothill wildflower super bloom of lupine brings ominous warning for low lake levels

GRANITE BAY, Calif. -- A dry Folsom Lake now has waves of bright, purple wildflowers swaying in the breeze. But the beauty comes with a gloomier sign.The super bloom of lupine that blankets the Beeks Bight nature area in Granite Bay, north of Sacramento, is a reminder of how low lake levels have gotten in California.The flowers have bloomed in the lake basin due to historically low rainfall, now sprouted in spots that usually sees bright blue lake water.Even so, visitors have flocked to the nature area, awed by the unexpectedly stunning sight. The lupine super bloom is expected to last a couple of weeks. Entry to the Beeks Bight nature area costs $12.