nature

Sierra foothill wildflower super bloom of lupine brings ominous warning for low lake levels

EMBED <>More Videos

Sierra foothill wildflower bloom brings ominous warning

GRANITE BAY, Calif. -- A dry Folsom Lake now has waves of bright, purple wildflowers swaying in the breeze. But the beauty comes with a gloomier sign.

The super bloom of lupine that blankets the Beeks Bight nature area in Granite Bay, north of Sacramento, is a reminder of how low lake levels have gotten in California.

RELATED: Fire season already? 85% of CA is in severe, extreme, or exceptional drought, latest numbers show

The flowers have bloomed in the lake basin due to historically low rainfall, now sprouted in spots that usually sees bright blue lake water.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom declares drought emergency in 2 California counties

Even so, visitors have flocked to the nature area, awed by the unexpectedly stunning sight. The lupine super bloom is expected to last a couple of weeks. Entry to the Beeks Bight nature area costs $12.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersacramentoenvironmentsierraflower shownaturesierra nevadadrought
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NATURE
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
New reservation system for Yosemite wilderness permits
CA wildfires, Hurricane Ida are all connected, expert says
Get free admission to all National Parks on Aug. 25
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News