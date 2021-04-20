california water

Valley leaders, farmers call on Gov. Newsom to issue emergency drought declaration

State Senator and Senate Agriculture Committee Chairman Andreas Borgeas will be presenting the letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County leaders and Central California farmers are coming together, calling for the Governor's Office to issue a statewide emergency drought declaration.

On Monday, the office of Fresno County Supervisor for District 2, Steve Brandau, released a statement saying the county has joined many others requesting assistance from the state.

Kings, Merced, Madera, and Tulare counties are among the others asking for the drought declaration.

California's Central Valley is no stranger to drought, and because of that, farmers and scientists are joining forces to figure out how to get by with less.



The move comes after the state department of water resources announced just weeks ago that the state water project allocation to Fresno County farmers would be only 5% of requested water supplies.

