Drought conditions already impacting Valley farmers

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Drought conditions are already forcing Valley farmers to make difficult decisions when it comes to their crops as many are facing severe water restrictions.

"There's districts throughout California that have experienced up to 95% reductions in water," says Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says the lack of wet weather means the water farmers do have will have to be reallocated to permanent crops, while others, like garlic, tomatoes, onions, melons, and rice will be reduced.



Federal and State legislators are introducing legislation called the Canal Conveyance Capacity Restoration Act to fix the ongoing water crisis.

It aims to authorize more than $600 million to improve the infrastructure and capacity of the Friant Kern Canal, the Delta Mendota Canal, and the California aqueduct.

Jacobsen says it won't be a short-term fix but it will dramatically help during future dry years.

"We can take water in excess to where it is to where it's needed to be sunken into the ground and utilized in years like this year," says Jacobsen.

Legislators say they're working to get this bill through Congress and on the President's desk this year.
