Fresno's eviction moratorium to remain for now as California's lifts this week

The moratorium aimed to keep people housed if they were unable to pay rent because of a COVID-19 financial hardship.
Those protections will go away on Friday. That is unless you live in the city of Fresno.
An emergency declaration in the city of Fresno is going to protect those renters a little longer, but every tenant in the Central Valley is going to want to make sure they are up to date on their rent.
If renters have past due rent because of a COVID-19 hardship, they need to apply for rental assistance immediately.
That money can help settle those bills and protect renters from being removed from their homes.
For city of Fresno residents, Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said the moratorium will likely stay in place through the end of the year.
"The last thing we want to do is to see people facing eviction or be homeless in our upcoming holiday season," said Dyer.
Fresno City officials are encouraging residents struggling to pay rent because of COVID-19 to take advantage of the city's emergency rental assistance.
"Once they apply and once they go through the process, we have, in essence, said they qualify for these dollars so they're not going to have to worry about paying them back or being taxed on those dollars that they receive," Dyer said.
The rental assistance can cover past due rent related to covid-19 dating back to April of 2020.
It can also cover future rent.
Residents can apply for utility bill assistance as well.
Landlords are encouraged to start the process themselves, but it does require the tenant's participation.
Tenants will need to self attest that they've been impacted by COVID-19 and submit all necessary paperwork.
"If our resident doesn't go online and fill out their portion, nothing happens," said Adam Goldfarb, the Chief Operating Officer at Manco Abbott.
Manco Abbott is a third-party property management company operating in the Central Valley.
Abbott said, like other companies, they have struggled through the pandemic because of eviction moratoriums.
However, Goldfarb said the company constantly encourages its impacted residents to apply for assistance programs.
"In our notices, we tell them...our phone calls, our text messages, our emails, and if they go unanswered, it's unfortunate," said Goldfarb.
The city of Fresno said it will continue to distribute money until it runs out, or until September 30, 2025, whichever comes first.
If you are a renter who is behind on rent due to COVID-19 hardships, you can apply for emergency rental assistance at the following links based on where you live.
CITY OF FRESNO
City of Fresno residents can find information about the emergency rental assistance program here.
City of Fresno residents can apply here.
FRESNO COUNTY
For those who live outside of the City of Fresno, in County islands within Fresno, in one of the 14 communities within the County and those in unincorporated areas, they should contact RH Community Builders by clicking here.
You can also call 559-515-4700.
Additional information on legal assistance regarding an eviction can be sought through Central California Legal Services at 800-675-8001.
MADERA COUNTY
Madera County residents can apply for assistance by clicking here.
MERCED COUNTY
Merced County residents can apply for assistance by clicking here.
MARIPOSA COUNTY
Mariposa County residents can apply for assistance by clicking here.
TULARE COUNTY
Anyone who resides in Tulare County can call 2-1-1 (1-800-283-9323) to get connected to the United Way of Tulare County for assistance. In addition to United Way of Tulare County, other community partners are also providing housing assistance programs, these include: Self-Help Enterprises, CSET and Proteus Inc.