wildfire

USFS closes all 18 national forests in California amid 'unprecedented and historic fire conditions'

VALLEJO, Calif. -- After closing eight national forests in the southern half of the state earlier in the week, the U.S. Forest Service closed California's 10 other national forests Wednesday.

In announcing the closure, USFS cited "unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state."

Eldorado National Forest, Klamath National Forest, Lassen National Forest, Mendocino National Forest, Modoc National Forest, Six Rivers National Forest, Plumas National Forest, Shasta-Trinity National Forest, Tahoe National Forest and Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. Closures will be re-evaluated on a daily basis, USFS said.

Monday's closures included Stanislaus National Forest, Sierra National Forest, Sequoia National Forest, Inyo National Forest, Los Padres National Forest, Angeles National Forest, San Bernardino National Forest and Cleveland National Forest.

VIDEO: Creek Fire burns in Central California
EMBED More News Videos

Dramatic videos show wildfires scorching the Central Valley.



"The number of large fires and extreme fire behavior we are seeing across the state is historic," regional forester Randy Moore said in a news release. "These temporary closures are necessary to protect the public and our firefighters, and we will keep them in place until conditions improve and we are confident that national forest visitors can recreate safely."

California has set a record with nearly 2.3 million acres burned already this year, and historically the worst of the wildfire season doesn't begin until fall.

App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window


The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sequoia national forestcreek firewildfirecalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WILDFIRE
Why is the sky so orange in the Bay Area?
Massive smoke clouds seen from space over CA: VIDEO
Creek Fire: Resources for evacuees affected by blaze
'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite as Creek Fire burns: VIDEO
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Creek Fire: 163,138 acres now burned with 0% containment
Creek Fire: Here's how you can help wildfire evacuees
'Dead quiet,' orange haze in Yosemite as Creek Fire burns: VIDEO
Madera County deputies arrest 2 wanted suspects with guns, meth and bomb-making equipment
Creek Fire: Local businesses offer transport, shelter to evacuees
Fort Bragg paratrooper from Fresno killed in Fayetteville, NC motorcycle crash
Massive smoke clouds seen from space over CA: VIDEO
Show More
Man found shot multiple times inside car in southwest Fresno
Driver in stolen truck runs light, crashes into building in northwest Fresno
Creek Fire: Dozens airlifted from raging wildfire, brought to Fresno
Why is the sky so orange in the Bay Area?
Tips for protecting your eyes from wildfire smoke
More TOP STORIES News