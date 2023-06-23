1 person dead following Tulare County crash, CHP investigating

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Tulare County that left one person dead.

It happened just after 9 p.m. Thursday on Road 36 south of Avenue 248, that's northeast of the city of Tulare.

Officers say a 47-year-old man in a Toyota was driving northbound on Road 36 when he side-swiped an 18-year-old man driving a Nissan going the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota then drifted off the road, hit a tree and the car overturned.

That 18-year-old driver and his passengers in the Nissan were not hurt.

The CHP says alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.