Dust storm causes several crashes on Highway 152 in Madera County, forcing detours

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dust storm has caused several crashes on Highway 152 near Highway 99 in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says calls started coming in just after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

At least six crashes involving 12 cars were reported. A CHP patrol car was rear-ended while responding to the calls.

No one was taken to the hospital.

Highway 152 is closed in both directions from Road 16 to Highway 99.

Westbound traffic on Highway 152 will be detoured to Road 17 to Avenue 23 1/2 then to Road 16 to get back on the 152.

Eastbound traffic will follow the same route.

CHP Madera is investigating the crashes and says the impacted stretch of Highway 152 will be shut down until 5 p.m. Tuesday.

