CHP investigating early morning two car crash on Highway 99 in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating after an early morning crash in Visalia

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. on Highway 198 at the Highway 99 interchange.

A Toyota Rav-4 and a white car collided sending the Rav down an embankment.

Officers have not yet released any information about possible injuries.

It took crews more than three hours to clear the scene.