CHP searching for driver who hit and killed man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was hit and killed by a car in central Fresno has been identified.

The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified him as 49-year-old Ervin Price of Fresno.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Saturday near Highway 41 and 180.

The California Highway Patrol says a person was driving a Land Rover south on 41 and heading on to the connector to westbound 180.

Officers say they failed to turn and went off the road and into an encampment where an unhoused man, now known as Price, was residing.

Price was struck and died at the scene from his injuries.

Officers originally arrested a 27-year-old woman for DUI because they believed she was the driver.

It was later revealed she was the passenger and has since been released.

Authorities say they do know who the driver is and are searching for them.

The driver's identity has not been revealed.