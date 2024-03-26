First-time homebuyer workshop being held in Fresno

To qualify for "Dream for All," you must be a first-time homebuyer, your parents can't own a home, and you must have good credit.

The California Housing Finance Agency's "Dream For All" program is designed to help underserved communities.

The California Housing Finance Agency's "Dream For All" program is designed to help underserved communities.

The California Housing Finance Agency's "Dream For All" program is designed to help underserved communities.

The California Housing Finance Agency's "Dream For All" program is designed to help underserved communities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Housing Finance Agency's "Dream For All" program is designed to help underserved communities.

It would offer a loan of up to 20% of the sales price for a down payment or closing costs.

Aisha Allen heads Realtist of Fresno County.

"Our goal is to provide education to the community," she said. "We cater to the African-American demographic, but we help absolutely everyone."

To qualify for Dream for All, you must be a first-time homebuyer, your parents can't own a home, and you must have good credit. Fresno County applicants can't make more than $132,000 a year.

"There are a ton of different programs for down payment assistance, depending on income level limit," says Denise Ogata with Tri Counties Bank.

They can be offered through banks or even the city of Fresno.

Ogata will join Aisha Allen for a first-time homebuyer workshop on Saturday at Tri Counties Bank in Fresno's River Park.

They'll go over grants, programs and how you can qualify.

"You can actually layer all these programs together to come up with great help to keep a payment affordable," Ogata said.

Ogata says applicants will need several documents

"The reason why we felt it was important to do it at this time is because the 'Dream For All' the portal opens up April 30," Allen said.

If interested, Allen encourages you to register because seats are limited.

You can visit their Instagram page for more information.

The workshop runs from 8 am - 5 pm on Saturday, March 30, at Tri Counties Bank in Fresno's River Park.

A great deal of interest is expected for the "Dream For All" program.

Acceptance will be done through a state lottery.

For news updates, follow Dale Yurong on Facebook and Twitter.