Central CA wakes up to rain, snow. Here's how long it will last

TRACK THE STORM
The National Weather Service in Hanford said moderate showers were widespread across the Central Valley. Officials expected a quarter to a half-inch of rain per hour.
Moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow is moving over the central valley and sierra. Rain rates of a a quarter to half inch per hour will result in slippery roads and ponding of water. The heavier rain is moving through Mariposa and Yosemite area. pic.twitter.com/1qHcyQUcKJ— NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 9, 2021
Heavier rain moved through Mariposa and Yosemite early Tuesday morning, while snow fell over the high elevations.
RELATED: Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast here
ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the storm will move fast, with spotty showers expected by 9 am and most rain leaving the Valley floor by Tuesday afternoon.
The continuous rain could cause slippery roads and ponding water. Officials are urging drivers to take extra time during their morning commute.
RELATED: Above-average rain totals needed to recover from drought
Madeline Evans says the rest of the week will remain dry for Central California, but there is a good chance for dense fog over the next few days.
MORE WEATHER STORIES