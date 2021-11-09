rain

Central CA wakes up to rain, snow. Here's how long it will last

By and ABC30.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Central CA wakes up to rain, snow. Here's how long it will last

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California woke up to some much-needed rain and snow as a new storm system moved through the region on Tuesday morning.

TRACK THE STORM



The National Weather Service in Hanford said moderate showers were widespread across the Central Valley. Officials expected a quarter to a half-inch of rain per hour.



Heavier rain moved through Mariposa and Yosemite early Tuesday morning, while snow fell over the high elevations.

RELATED: Watch the latest Accuweather Forecast here

ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the storm will move fast, with spotty showers expected by 9 am and most rain leaving the Valley floor by Tuesday afternoon.

The continuous rain could cause slippery roads and ponding water. Officials are urging drivers to take extra time during their morning commute.

RELATED: Above-average rain totals needed to recover from drought

Madeline Evans says the rest of the week will remain dry for Central California, but there is a good chance for dense fog over the next few days.

MORE WEATHER STORIES
  • South Valley prepares for showers amid droughtl

  • Know the Road with the CHP: What should I do if I hydroplane?

  • Know the Road with the CHP: Preparing for snow and chain control

  • Know the Road with the CHP: How do I check my tire tread depth?


    • Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    weatherfresnofresno countymadera countymerced countymariposa countytulare countykings countysnowstormrain
    Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    RAIN
    Above-average rain totals needed to recover from drought
    California's drought far from over even after storm
    Fresno family escapes ceiling collapsing in apartment during storm
    Rain, snow help firefighters on front line of KNP Complex
    TOP STORIES
    Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
    Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
    Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
    14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
    Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
    Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
    Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
    Show More
    2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
    Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
    Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
    Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
    Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
    More TOP STORIES News