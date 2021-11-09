Central CA wakes up to rain, snow. Here's how long it will last

Moderate to heavy rain and high elevation snow is moving over the central valley and sierra. Rain rates of a a quarter to half inch per hour will result in slippery roads and ponding of water. The heavier rain is moving through Mariposa and Yosemite area. pic.twitter.com/1qHcyQUcKJ — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) November 9, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Central California woke up to some much-needed rain and snow as a new storm system moved through the region on Tuesday morning.The National Weather Service in Hanford said moderate showers were widespread across the Central Valley. Officials expected a quarter to a half-inch of rain per hour.Heavier rain moved through Mariposa and Yosemite early Tuesday morning, while snow fell over the high elevations.ABC30 Meteorologist Madeline Evans says the storm will move fast, with spotty showers expected by 9 am and most rain leaving the Valley floor by Tuesday afternoon.The continuous rain could cause slippery roads and ponding water. Officials are urging drivers to take extra time during their morning commute.Madeline Evans says the rest of the week will remain dry for Central California, but there is a good chance for dense fog over the next few days.