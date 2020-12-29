Coronavirus California

2 California regions' stay-at-home orders extended indefinitely as ICU capacity remains at 0%

By Alix Martichoux
The regional stay-at-home order has been extended indefinitely for two of California's regions, Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced Tuesday.

When remaining intensive care capacity drops below 15%, a region is put under modified lockdown. The stay-at-home order remains in place for at least three weeks.

EMBED More News Videos



Ghaly said four-week projections for both regions show demand exceeding ICU capacity, which means the stay-at-home order will remain in effect. The order will be lifted when "ICU projections are above or equal to 15%."

RELATED: Who will get the COVID-19 vaccine next in California? Here's who's included in phases 1A, 1B and 1C

The Greater Sacramento area and the Bay Area region are eligible to exit the order as soon as Jan. 1 and Jan. 8, respectively, if ICU capacity improves. However, their orders could also be extended if ICU capacity is below 15%.

Northern California is the only region not under a stay-at-home order.

The remaining ICU capacity in each region, as of Tuesday, are:
  • Northern California: 27.9%
  • Bay Area: 10.4%
  • Greater Sacramento: 19.1%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 0%
  • Southern California: 0%


Ghaly said many hospitals around California are already being "stretched to provide the kind of care we want," comparing the situation to a rubber band.

"You can certainly stretch rubber bands pretty far -- as we are pushing our hospitals pretty far -- but we know that the stretch has a limit before it breaks," Ghaly said.

In most -- but not all -- California counties, the rate of increasing hospitalizations is starting to plateau, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday. However, he's concerned we'll see another spike in a few weeks due to gatherings and travel around the holidays.

NEWSOM LATEST: Gov. Newsom expects to extend 2 regions' stay-at-home orders amid COVID-19 surge

He pointed to cellphone data and images of full airplanes over the past week as signs of what's to come.

"That only suggests that we are going to see an increase in cases across this country, not just in the state of California, as it relates to these travel advisories that were not heeded clearly by everybody," Newsom said.

MAP: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules

For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

The state has opened several alternative care sites to help decompress overloaded hospitals. As of Monday, 67 patients are being treated at these sites.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsombay areacoronavirus californiasouthern californiacentral valleycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemichospitalsstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Everything you need to know about COVID-19 distribution in Central CA
ICU capacities for Central California counties
Central California coronavirus cases
Dodger Stadium reopens as COVID-19 vaccination site
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore
Second Lady Karen Pence speaks with military spouses at NAS Lemoore
70-year-old man killed in crash in Fresno County, police say
36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies
Potential planned power shutoffs could impact Valley residents on Monday
City of Fresno launches new initiative to keep streets clean
Show More
Woman's home shot at in northwest Fresno, police say
Mariposa Co. Sheriff's Office warning community of phone scam
Walmart in Visalia to close for the weekend for cleaning and sanitizing
Homeless woman shot in chest in Downtown Fresno, police say
Having trouble registering for COVID-19 vaccine? Fresno County to set up 1-800 number
More TOP STORIES News