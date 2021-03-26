Fresno Area Hispanic Foundations helping businesses apply for CA relief grants

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Applications for round five of the California Relief Grant Program kicked off Thursday, giving new applicants a shot at some financial relief.The program received an added $2.1 billion, and eligible businesses can receive a grant anywhere between $5,000 and $25,000.Dora Westerlund, CEO of the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation, said this is the perfect way for struggling businesses to pick themselves back up."Restart the business, have the lights on, buy inventory--they have this opportunity," said Dora Westerlund, CEO of the Fresno Area Hispanic FoundationAn opportunity that many small business owners don't know how to get because of language or technology barriers. Westerlund says that's when the foundation jumps in."We had a drive-thru so small business owners could come into the parking lot so they could access our resources. We would come in and download the information and help them apply," she said.Westerlund said helping small business owners apply for grants is how the community will continue to flourish."We know that small businesses are the engine in the local economy, so we must help them thrive in order for our community to thrive as well," she said.The deadline to apply for round five of the grant is March 31 at 6:00 pm. To apply, you must be a business owner in California, provide 2019 tax returns, your state ID, and proof that your business has been open since June 1st of 2019.And remember, if you need some help, the foundation is ready."We are business for all, and we want to make sure that people know to not be afraid. We are here to help you," Westerlund said.