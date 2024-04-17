New Hulu series 'Talking Sabor' highlights Houston Mexican restaurants and owners' stories

Houston's Barcenas Mexican Restaurant, Guanatos Grub, Happy Takos, and Las Mamalonas Burgers are featured on a new Hulu show, "Talking Sabor."

HOUSTON, Texas -- A new streaming series celebrating Hispanic culture, community, and their economic contributions as small business owners in Houston is headed to Hulu.

"Talking Sabor" is Pepsi's first streaming series, and the company nominated some of the restaurant owners they work with around the Houston area. Four business owners were chosen for the show.

Chef Aarón Sánchez and special celebrity guests visited the Hispanic-owned small businesses to hear their stories and sample some mouth-watering dishes. Barcenas Mexican Restaurant is a family-run restaurant that's been in the Houston community for 25 years. They serve up traditional Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes based on family recipes.

Owners Josie and Homero said the two dishes that are going to be featured are Homero's enchiladas and their top-selling Angus beef fajitas. Josie said the enchiladas are based on a recipe her husband created. "He develops all of his recipes, and it's his special recipe with his sauce." Chef Homero added, "We make it with beef cheek meat and a special jalapeno hot sauce. It's really good."

Guanatos Grub, Happy Takos, and Las Mamalonas Burgers are also featured on the Hulu show.

To celebrate its debut, Houstonians are invited to visit all of the restaurants and enjoy a specially curated menu with the dishes Chef Aarón tasted and shared in each episode.

The first 30 households to order from the "Talking Sabor" tasting menus will be gifted a $25 Hulu gift card to watch the show at home.

"Talking Sabor" will be available for streaming on Hulu on April 24.

Disney is the parent company of Hulu and this station.