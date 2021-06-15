'I've been waiting for this day': Fresno gym owner reopens business fully to members

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One of the big changes people can expect as California reopens on Tuesday is their favorite gyms welcoming back members at full capacity.If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer have to wear a face mask while working out at the gym.At Heartbeat Boxing, the owners, Lourdes & Gilbert Ruiz, say they're looking forward to members returning."I'm excited. I've been waiting for this day, so I can see everyone smile," said Lourdes Ruiz.Ruiz says gym members who still want to wear their masks are still welcome, but they will no longer be required inside their facility.Heartbeat Boxing has also installed a new air filtration system within their boxing studio to help ventilate the air and keep members safe.Ruiz said they will still have all their cleaning stations and protocols in place even as the state reopens.Members will be able to bring their own gloves, and equipment inside the gym will be cleaned between uses.