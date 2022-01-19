Group speaks out against California proposal to increase solar costs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Environmental groups are raising concerns about a new state proposal that stands to increase solar costs for homeowners.On Tuesday, Central Valley advocates joined the effort that's calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to "save California solar."The California Public Utilities Commission has a new plan to reform net energy metering. That policy allows homeowners with solar panels to sell their excess energy.Changes could mean that homes with solar are charged a new monthly fee, reaching close to $60 on average.Locally, those against the plan say that would discourage middle-class residents from going solar and go backward on the state's promise to decrease emissions."This asset across California is literally saving lives and saving our climate, and yet this rule will certainly decrease that asset and, in fact, cause people like myself to reconsider if they want to keep their system connected at all," said Kevin Hamilton with Central California Asthma Collaborative.The CPUC has pushed back voting on the measure until February 7 at the earliest.