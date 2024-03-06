LIVE RESULTS: California State Assembly District 8

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The race is on to fill the seat of California State Assembly District 8, being vacated by Fresno's Jim Patterson.

For the first time in 12 years, an incumbent is not running in this race.

That's because assemblyman Patterson is terming out -- he's endorsed David Tangipa to fill his seat.

George Radanovich is a Mariposa native and endorsed by the Republican party.

He served in Congress from 1994 to 2010 before voluntarily retiring.

Also running in this race is Democrat David Helsel, who is a substitute teacher.