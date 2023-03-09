  • Full Story
Newsom declares state of emergency for more counties ahead of storm

Thursday, March 9, 2023 7:38AM
A vehicle's grill sticks out of a snow mound after a series of storms, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, in Lake Arrowhead, Calif.
AP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Governor Gavin Newsom announced a state of emergency Wednesday to help California counties ahead of a severe winter storm this week.

The latest proclamation will help with disaster response and relief for 21 counties:

  • Butte
  • El Dorado
  • Fresno
  • Humboldt
  • Imperial
  • Inyo
  • Lake
  • Mendocino
  • Merced
  • Monterey
  • Napa
  • Placer
  • Plumas
  • Sacramento
  • San Francisco
  • San Mateo
  • Santa Clara
  • Santa Cruz
  • Stanislaus
  • Tuolumne
  • Yuba

Last week, the governor proclaimed a state of emergency due to severe weather in 13 other counties, including Kern, Madera, Mariposa, and Tulare.

According to a press release, the state will be using all available resources to help residents impacted by the storm.

The California Guard will be bringing in High Water Vehicles to prepare for any flood response operations.

The State Operations Center has also been activated to help with county-led emergency response efforts, especially in San Bernardino County.

The first of a series of powerful storms is expected to hit the state on Thursday.

