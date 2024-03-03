Yosemite National Park partially reopens following winter storm

As snow-covered mountains and winter weather rolled into Yosemite National Park Thursday, officials announced they are closing the park through the weekend.

As snow-covered mountains and winter weather rolled into Yosemite National Park Thursday, officials announced they are closing the park through the weekend.

As snow-covered mountains and winter weather rolled into Yosemite National Park Thursday, officials announced they are closing the park through the weekend.

As snow-covered mountains and winter weather rolled into Yosemite National Park Thursday, officials announced they are closing the park through the weekend.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park has partially reopened after being closed since midnight Friday due to a blizzard warning.

The video above is from an earlier story and will be updated.

Visitors may enter the park through Highway 41 on Wawona Road and Highway 140 on El Portal Road.

Wawona Campground, Camp 4, and Upper Pines Campground have also reopened. Reservations are required for the Upper Pines campground while Wawona and Camp 4 are both first-come, first-served.

Big Oak Flat Road (which is the continuation of Highway 120 inside the park), Badger Pass Road and Ski area, and Hetchy Road will reopen on Monday, March 4 at noon.

Visitors should expect snowy conditions throughout the park. Chains may also be required.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.