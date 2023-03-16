If you drive in the Bay Area, chances are you've already been a victim of a pothole. What's causing them and how could we prevent them?

Pothole damage to your vehicle? Caltrans program offers reimbursement of up to $10,000

Caltrans offers up to $10,000 to drivers whose vehicles have been damaged by potholes on California freeways -- a program of renewed significance amid the roadway hazards caused by the recent series of atmospheric rivers that have drenched the state.

A damage claim can be filed directly with the agency by anyone who believes that "the action or inaction" of the California Department of Transportation "has caused him or her monetary loss," according to dot.ca.gov.

The Caltrans website includes instructions on how to file a claim arising from such incidents, noting that the county in which it occurred must be provided. Each of the state's counties is covered by a specific District Claims Office.

RELATED: What's causing potholes, and the science that could make roads more durable

"Potholes can not only impact your tire rim but it can also damage your suspension and on average the cost of a pothole repair," noted Doug Shupe of the Auto Club of Southern California. "It varies between $250 to more than $1,000."

Claims over $10,000 must be submitted to the California Government Claims Program, which "gives you the opportunity to formally demand compensation for your loss, and may lead to a settlement of your claim without the need to file a lawsuit," Caltrans says.

For more information about the Government Claims Program or to request a claim form, write to:

Government Claims Program

Office of Risk and Insurance Management

Department of General Services

P.O. Box 989052, MS 414

West Sacramento, CA 95798-9052

General Information:

Phone (toll-free): 1-800-955-0045

Email: gcinfo@dgs.ca.gov

The video above is from a previous report.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live