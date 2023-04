Pre-registration begins for Camp Fresno this summer

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Young people in Fresno have an opportunity to enjoy some adventure this summer

Pre-registration is now open for Camp Fresno.

The free programs are for kids ages seven through 17.

The single-day camps feature everything from hiking, swimming, games, and team building.

The night camps are three days and two nights.

Those will feature campfire fun and even some spooky stories.

Camp begins Monday June 12th.

You can pre-register online by clicking here.