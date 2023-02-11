US F-22 shoots down unidentified object detected over Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says

An unidentified object was shot down Saturday over Yukon, Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ordered the "take down of an unidentified object that violated Canadian airspace" Saturday, according to a tweet.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said Saturday it was monitoring "a high altitude airborne object" over northern Canada, and that military aircraft were operating in the area from Alaska and Canada, according to a news release from the agency.

The object was shot down over the Yukon by another U.S. Air Force F-22 fighter jet.

"Canadian and U.S. aircraft were scrambled, and a U.S. F-22 successfully fired at the object," Trudeau added.

Trudeau also said he has spoken with President Biden and that CAnadian Forces will recover and analyze the wreckage of the object.

"Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America," Trudeau said.

On Friday, the US military shot down a "high-altitude object" over Alaska after US officials determined that it posed a "reasonable threat to civilian air traffic" as it was flying at 40,000 feet. The object was brought down by fighter aircraft assigned to US Northern Command, and Biden referred to the operation as a "success." Recovery teams are now attempting to retrieve the debris that is sitting on top of ice in US territorial waters.

While officials have given no indication so far that the object shot down over Alaska is at all related to the Chinese spy balloon, details have been scarce.

A week earlier, US military fighter jets shot down the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean, ending a remarkable public drama that prompted a diplomatic fallout between Washington and Beijing as the American public tracked the balloon from Montana all the way to the Carolinas.

The Biden administration has been subjected to a slew of questions this week about the timing of the president's decision to shoot the spy balloon.

