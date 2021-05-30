Woman in critical condition after crash in northeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A violent crash near the Fresno State Campus has put a woman in the hospital in critical condition.Witnesses saw a white Sedan run a red light at the intersection of Shaw and Cedar around 1:30 Sunday morning.That's when a blue truck slammed into the white car -- causing the Sedan to roll over.A woman in her 20s who was driving the white car was rushed to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.The driver and passenger in the blue truck suffered minor injuries.