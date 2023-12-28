Driver hospitalized after car crashes into Atwater home

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was hospitalized after a car lost control and slammed into a home in Atwater on Wednesday.

The accident happened around 5 pm near Ivy and North Winton Way.

Surveillance video captured a driver going off-road before side-swiping a car, hitting a fence, and then crashing into the house.

An officer on patrol was then flagged down by a Good Samaritan who tried to pull the driver from the smoking car.

The driver was eventually freed and was rushed to the hospital where there is no word on his condition.

No one else was hurt in the crash.