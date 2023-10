A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

Police say they have not found the driver and have not yet released a description of the car.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after being hit by a car in central Fresno.

It happened after 1 am Thursday on Nielsen and Thorne Avenues.

Police say an officer driving in the area saw a man lying in the road.

The victim was injured and appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Police say they have not found the driver and have not yet released a description of the car.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and was last listed in critical condition.